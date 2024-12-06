ATLANTIC
More

    • Police investigate shots fired in East Preston, N.S.

    Photo courtesy: RCMP Photo courtesy: RCMP
    Share

    The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating an alleged home invasion and shots fired in East Preston on Friday morning.

    Police responded to a break and enter in progress at an Upper Partridge River Road home around 4 a.m., according to an RCMP news release.

    Officers learned the resident heard more than one assailant trying to break in, along with what he thought were firecrackers.

    At the scene, police found evidence consistent with a shooting.

    There were no reported physical injuries.

    Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Northern Ontario man sentenced for killing his dog

    WARNING: This article contains graphic details of animal abuse which may be upsetting to some readers. A 40-year-old northern Ontario man is avoiding prison after pleading guilty to killing his dog earlier this year.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News