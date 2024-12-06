Police investigate shots fired in East Preston, N.S.

The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating an alleged home invasion and shots fired in East Preston on Friday morning.

Police responded to a break and enter in progress at an Upper Partridge River Road home around 4 a.m., according to an RCMP news release.

Officers learned the resident heard more than one assailant trying to break in, along with what he thought were firecrackers.

At the scene, police found evidence consistent with a shooting.

There were no reported physical injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

