ATLANTIC
More

    • Police investigating ATV crash that left N.B. man dead

    A 33-year-old New Brunswick man is dead after an ATV crash in Beaver Harbour Sunday night.

    According to a Tuesday news release from the RCMP, officers responded to a report of an ATV in a ditch on Deadmans Harbour Road around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. Police found the driver, who was from Beaver Harbour, dead nearby.

    A member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office is helping with the ongoing investigation.

    Police are looking to talk with the occupants of a small black or silver car that stopped at the crash scene.

    Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call St. George RCMP at 506-755-1130, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimenb.ca.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?

    New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Canada sides with a majority of nations at the UN in voting for a ceasefire in Gaza, new data reveals the expected rapid rise in Canada's senior population and Emmy-winning actor Andre Braugher dies at 61. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News