Police looking for N.S. woman missing for two weeks

    The Nova Scotia RCMP is continuing its search for a missing woman after finding her vehicle in Pictou County last week.

    Erika MacLeod, 37, was last seen in South Uniacke around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, according to an RCMP news release. Police found her Chevrolet Traverse on Highway 104 in Kenzieville on Sept. 26.

    MacLeod, who also goes by Erika MacCormac, has been known to frequent Pictou County, Glooscap First Nation, and the Halifax Regional Municipality.

    MacLeod is described as standing five-foot-two and weight 100 pounds. She has hazel eyes, brown hair and distinctive tattoos on both hands.

    Anyone with information on MacLeod’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 902-883-7077, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

