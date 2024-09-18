Police seize weapons, drugs from Nova Scotia residences

A Woods Harbour, N.S., man is facing dozens of charges after police seized weapons and drugs from South Shore homes last Friday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers executed a search warrant at a Woods Habour residence on Highway 3. They seized:

eight firearms (one of which was an AR-style weapon with a high-capacity magazine)

ammunition

a crossbow

suspected psilocybin (magic mushrooms)

Officers arrested a man at a Cliff Street residence in Yarmouth and seized another firearm and hundreds of grams of suspected cocaine.

Thomas Anthony Foster Nickerson, 37, was charged with:

eight counts of careless use of a firearm

eight counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

eight counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

five counts of possession contrary to a prohibition order

three counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Nickerson appeared in court on Tuesday and was released on conditions. He will return to court at a later date.

“Our investigation indicates the suspect was actively trafficking drugs, which can harm our communities in a variety of ways,” said Cpl. Matt Schmidt with the Shelburne RCMP Street Crimes Enforcement Unit, in the release. “Police fielded numerous complaints, and worked with multiple jurisdictions and resources throughout the province on this investigation.”

