Port Saint John assessing American Iron & Metal’s N.B. terminal after fire

The task force investigating the American Iron & Metal facility in Saint John, N.B., in the wake of a fire last month is assessing the terminal and pier at the site.

According to a press release from the New Brunswick government, Port Saint John is putting together a structural assessment of the AIM terminal and pier. The pier structure has been approved for use, but the terminal is still under examination.

A scrapyard fire broke out at AIM Saint John on Sept. 14, coating the city in heavy smoke.

The release noted that a vessel transported a shipment of recycled metal from the facility on Wednesday.

The task force performed several tests on soil samples from Saint John community gardens in the aftermath of the fire and the results are expected to be available in mid-November.

AIM’s approval to operate remains suspended as the task force continues with its investigation.

