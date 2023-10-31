Pre-Halloween study shows many Canadians believe in ghosts

Reverend Kyle Wagner says he believes Christ Church in Dartmouth, N.S., has a ghost hanging around its property.

It has been here for many years and it is a good ghost.

“No bad things happening here,” said Wagner. “Just a long, long history and people have seen things.”

The reverend and his parishioners believe there is an unseen presence lurking about.

“I would say a lot of people in the church would believe in ghosts,” said Wagner.

They are not alone in their beliefs.

“Most of us either believe, yes, they exist or we are not quite sure,” said Narrative Research’s Margaret Brigley.

According to new research from Narrative Research:

27 per cent of Canadians believe ghosts are real;

44 per cent believe they are a myth;

30 per cent have not made up their mind;

12 percent of Canadians say they have had direct experience with a ghost.

“Women are more likely to believe that ghosts are real than men,” said Brigley, who added young people are more apt to be ghost believers compared to older people. “As you get older you are more likely not to believe that they are real.”

Halifax resident Mutsa Simango is originally from Zimbabwe.

Based on her culture and upbringing, she believes ghosts are real.

“And they have good intentions most of the time,” said Simango.

Emelie Tremblay was not so sure.

“I believe that there are unexplainable things that happen in the world,” said Tremblay.

It is hard to prove and fun to speculate about.

Believe it or not, many people believe ghosts are real.