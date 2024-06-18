Previously-entangled North Atlantic right whale spotted without fishing gear

A North Atlantic right whale previously entangled in fishing gear in the Gulf of St. Lawrence last month now appears to be free.

According to a social media post from Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the joint aerial survey crew, partnering with NOOA Fisheries Service, spotted Shelagh the whale without the gear. Shelagh was previously seen with fishing gear in her mouth in May.

Shelagh is the first North Atlantic right whale spotted in Canadian water for the 2024 season.

There are an estimated 336 North Atlantic right whales in the world, according to Fisheries and Oceans Canada.