ATLANTIC
More

    • Previously-entangled North Atlantic right whale spotted without fishing gear

    A North Atlantic right whale is pictured. (Source: Facebook/Fisheries and Oceans Canada) A North Atlantic right whale is pictured. (Source: Facebook/Fisheries and Oceans Canada)
    Share

    A North Atlantic right whale previously entangled in fishing gear in the Gulf of St. Lawrence last month now appears to be free.

    According to a social media post from Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the joint aerial survey crew, partnering with NOOA Fisheries Service, spotted Shelagh the whale without the gear. Shelagh was previously seen with fishing gear in her mouth in May.

    Shelagh is the first North Atlantic right whale spotted in Canadian water for the 2024 season.

    There are an estimated 336 North Atlantic right whales in the world, according to Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News