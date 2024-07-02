Provincial government allocates $1.8M to climate change project for African Nova Scotians

The Nova Scotia government is allocating $1.8 million to a community group addressing environmental racism and climate change.

According to a news release from the province, the money will go to the ENRICH (Environmental Noxiousness, Racial Inequities and Community Health) project to:

create a new African Nova Scotian Climate Justice Ambassadors plan to address climate change impacts in communities

partner with local organizations to build climate change resilience in African Nova Scotia communities

host climate change preparedness workshops for African Nova Scotian communities

hire a project coordinator and project assistant

develop climate resilience community plans

“African Nova Scotian communities are disproportionately impacted by climate change due to systemic inequities such as environmental racism,” said Twila Grosse, minister for African Nova Scotian Affairs, in the release. “Our government has committed to work on rectifying these historic inequities and empowering African Nova Scotian communities to respond to climate change, become more resilient to its impacts, seize opportunities to prepare, and better adapt to climate change.”

The release says the province gave $250,000 to ENRICH to fund climate change preparedness plans for 12 African Nova Scotian communities.

