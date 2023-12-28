Racism: Councillor must apologize and pay $500 fine or resign, says P.E.I. minister

A village councillor has until Sunday to pay a $500 fine and apologize for displaying a sign on his property denying the existence of residential school graves, or he will be forced to resign.

P.E.I. Minister of Housing, Land and Communities Rob Lantz said in a statement Thursday that Murray Harbour councillor John Robertson has until Dec. 31 to comply with the sanctions placed on him by council.

Robertson displayed a sign in October with the message, "Truth: mass grave hoax" and "Reconciliation: Redeem Sir John A.'s integrity," ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

This prompted calls for his resignation from P.E.I. Sen. Brian Francis, Abegweit First Nation Chief Roderick Gould Jr., as well as the mayor and his fellow council members.

The Murray Harbour council voted in November to suspend Robertson for six months and force him to pay a $500 fine and write a letter of apology.

Robertson did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2023.

