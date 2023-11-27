Radon testing increases after N.B. woman shares story of cancer diagnosis

There’s been an increase in the number of New Brunswickers requesting at-home radon testing kits after a Havelock woman shared the link between her cancer diagnosis and high radon levels found within her home

Angela Stief Lea was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in October. She began a personal campaign in early November to raise awareness about radon after learning levels within her home maxed out a detection instrument.

Since then, the New Brunswick Lung Association says 575 at-home testing kits have been distributed from its office, whereas a handful would be circulated during a typical month.

On Sunday afternoon, a community walk in Havelock was held under the banner of “Angela’s Allies” to raise money for the purchase of radon testing kits.

“As soon as she knew she was sick, she worked really hard to create this kind of awareness, so we’re all very fortunate to know somebody like Angela,” said Olivia Steeves, Lea’s niece and co-organizer of Sunday’s walk. “I think she’s achieved what she’s setting out to do.”

Testing kits were also distributed at a community meeting in Havelock earlier this month.

According to the New Brunswick Lung Association, one in four homes have dangerous levels of radon gas in the province.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Derek Haggett

