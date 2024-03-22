RCMP arrest man who allegedly fled police, broke into N.B. home

ATLANTIC
    RCMP
    A 27-year-old New Brunswick man who allegedly crashed a car into a ditch while fleeing officers and then broke into a home is facing several charges.

    According to an RCMP news release, the suspect allegedly fled from Justice and Public Safety officers and broke into the home around 3:55 p.m. on March 11. The suspect left the scene before police could contain him in the residence.

    Police believe someone picked up the man in a vehicle.

    On March 13, policed tracked down the man to another home and arrested him.

    Sheldon Mar-Brewer, from Millville, was charged with flight from police and break and enter. He is scheduled to return to court on April 9.

