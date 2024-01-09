RCMP fails to submit plan on how it will respond to Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry
The RCMP have failed to meet a self-imposed deadline to detail how they plan to implement recommendations from the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
When the Mass Casualty Commission last March released its final report into the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history, complete with 130 recommendations, the Mounties said they planned to release an "implementation strategy" and "action plan" before the end of 2023.
The national police force also said the RCMP commissioner would provide a progress report.
On Tuesday, the RCMP issued a brief statement confirming it "was not in a position to release its action plan and strategy by the end of the calendar year as it had previously intended."
The statement went on to say the plan would be released as soon as possible, though a deadline was not specified.
"The (Mass Casualty Commission) made it clear that the RCMP needs to take its time to get this right and properly address the recommendations," the statement said. "To this end, the organization has been working diligently at advancing both documents, working with subject matter experts throughout the organization and across the policing community, as well as government of Canada partners."
The public inquiry's final report offered a blistering critique of the RCMP's actions in April 2020, when a man disguised as a Mountie and driving a replica RCMP cruiser fatally shot 22 people during a 13-hour rampage through northern and central Nova Scotia.
Most of the recommendations in the 3,000-page report were aimed at improving public safety, addressing the root causes of gender-based violence and reforming the RCMP.
The inquiry found widespread failures in how the Mounties responded to the mass killing, saying the federal government should rethink the RCMP's central role in Canadian policing.
The seven-volume report said the RCMP missed warning signs about the killer, including reports of domestic violence, possession of illegal firearms and repeated run-ins with the law.
And when the shooting started in Portapique, N.S., on the night of April 18, 2020, the inquiry found that the Mounties were quick to discount witness statements and were so poorly managed that officers were always one step behind the killer.
As well, the inquiry found the RCMP failed to promptly send out alerts to the public until it was too late for some of his victims.
Among other things, the commission's final report recommended eliminating the RCMP academy in Regina and replacing its 26-week training course with a three-year post-secondary degree, based on an approach used in Finland.
And the inquiry recommended that the federal public safety minister establish priorities for the RCMP, "retaining the tasks that are suitable to a federal policing agency," an approach that could see the police force relinquish its role in contract-policing at the community level.
During public hearings in September 2022, the inquiry heard from a former assistant commissioner of the RCMP who said the police force has a history of ignoring calls for change. Cal Corley cited a 2017 study that included a 41-page list of recommendations for change that he said were largely ignored by the RCMP.
Meanwhile, an independent committee is overseeing how the RCMP and governments are responding to the inquiry's recommendations. Last month, the chairwoman of the committee, Linda Lee Oland, said she had not received any complaints about lack of progress, saying no one was "dragging their feet."
The committee, which has a three-year mandate, is expected to submit a report on its progress later this month.
The committee, appointed by the federal and Nova Scotia governments, includes victims' family members, community representatives, RCMP and government officials.
Oland said the committee's report will provide a yardstick for the public to measure how much progress has been made. She stressed that the committee is not in charge of implementing recommendations, only monitoring them and providing accountability.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2024.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 major storm systems are expected to hit parts of Canada. Here's where
A Texas low storm system is bringing messy weather to parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, while another storm batters the West Coast. Here's where snow, wind and rain are expected.
Singer Sinead O'Connor's cause of death revealed by coroner
Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor died from 'natural causes' in July, a coroner said Tuesday. The 56-year-old was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26.
Alberta family captures cougars attacking deer on back-door camera
While on vacation in Edmonton, the Havens family received a motion alert from the back-door camera at their home in Coleman in the Crowsnest Pass...
Nova Scotia couple moves into a bus to save money for a house
Luke Chiasson and his partner couldn't afford a down payment on a house, so they “took matters into their own hands” and converted an old school bus into a mobile apartment.
Questions surround Canada's donation of air defence system for Ukraine one year on
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says improving air defence is a top priority for his country in the new year, but getting air defence systems onto the battlefield has been slow.
Trudeau says Canada could list IRGC as a terrorist organization
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada could list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity.
Biden can't escape protests over his backing for Israel, even in church
At most only a few dozen ever come, but they’re following U.S. President Joe Biden almost everywhere. On Friday near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania – as the president was inside giving a searing speech warning that American democracy might collapse if he doesn’t beat Donald Trump – a group of pro-Palestinian protesters stood on a patch of grass outside ticking through rhyming chants like, 'Hey hey, ho ho, genocide Joe has got to go!'
RCMP fails to submit plan on how it will respond to Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry
The RCMP have failed to meet a self-imposed deadline to detail how they plan to implement recommendations from the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
opinion On the Princess of Wales' 42nd birthday, a look at her most iconic fashion moments over the past year
Kate, the Princess of Wales, has always let her clothes do the talking, and royal commentator Afua Hagan noticed these style statements are getting louder and more self assured as she grows into her role as the Princess of Wales.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'Yesterday would have been her first day of college': Police ID woman, 19, killed outside of GTA nightclub
Police identified the woman fatally shot in front of a Mississauga nightclub last month as 19-year-old Raneilia Richards, "a young woman with a bright future" who was supposed to attend her first day of college this week.
-
WATCH
WATCH Timelapse video shows Toronto Pearson airport clearing snow amid storm
As very wet snow fell on the city Tuesday, staff at Toronto Pearson International Airport were busy clearing the tarmac for its morning flights.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Messy winter storm begins in Toronto
The Greater Toronto Area is expecting a winter storm Tuesday, with a mix of messy weather expected. Follow along here for all the latest details on the storm.
Calgary
-
Calgary mortgage broker's licence cancelled over forging signatures
A Calgary mortgage broker cannot deal in mortgages in Alberta for at least three years after he committed fraud with two home purchases.
-
Memorial held for WestJet pilot found dead in Calgary home
Colleagues of a former WestJet pilot who was found dead last year held a celebration of life at the Calgary International Airport on Monday.
-
2023 was a record-breaking year at the Calgary Zoo
The Calgary Zoo hit record-breaking attendance numbers last year.
Montreal
-
Major storm in Quebec could bring snow, ice and rain
Close to 15 centimetres of snow, ice pellets and strong winds are expected to hit Montreal.
-
Quebec announces $300 million catch-up plan for students after weeks of strike
The Quebec government released a $300-million catch-up plan today as around 368,000 students returned to school for the first time since their teachers went on strike Nov. 23.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man 'seriously injured' in armed attack at Longueuil courthouse
Police are on the scene at the Longueuil courthouse to investigate an armed assault on a man in his 60s. A 43-year-old man was arrested on the scene.
Edmonton
-
Telus outages reported in parts of Edmonton, St. Albert
Outages are affecting Telus customers in parts of Edmonton and St. Albert Tuesday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Snowy and cold today; deep freeze begins Wednesday
Edmonton and area will likely get as much snow by the end of today as we had through all of the winter so far.
-
More than 30 dogs 'urgently in need' of foster care ahead of Alberta deep freeze: AARCS
The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society is urgently appealing for foster homes for dogs as extreme cold weather approaches.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather alert upgraded to warning as winter storm approaches the northeast
The first major snowstorm of the year is still tracking to begin in the northeast Tuesday afternoon and is expected to bring up to 30 centimetres of snow over the next 24 hours.
-
A bystander's car was hit by a bullet in and seized by Peel police. He had to pay over $600 to get it back
An employee of a Mississauga nightclub whose car was struck by a bullet and seized by police after a fatal shooting last month said he was “shocked” when he had to pay more than $600 to get the vehicle back.
-
Montreal teens save couple from drowning in Barbados
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
London
-
Knight's MacKinnon stepping away from the ice
The London-born and raised defenceman was a fifth round pick of the London Knights in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection.
-
Autism Ontario applauds human rights tribunal verdict after boy with autism denied dog adoption
Autism Ontario is applauding a decision by the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario (HRTO) after the tribunal rendered a verdict in which a local dog rescue had engaged in ‘discriminatory practices' after refusing to allow a nine-year-old boy with autism and his family to adopt a dog.
-
Some buses cancelled, winter weather travel advisory in effect for London area
Multiple regions, including London-Middlesex, are under a special weather statement as hazardous winter weather is expected to bear down on much of southern Ontario on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg pub fight leads to seizure of nearly $60k in drugs: police
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) arrested three men after a pub fight in the city led to the seizure of 3D-printed handguns and nearly $60,000 in drugs.
-
Shovelling safety: Tips to protect your heart as the flurries fly
With a potential onslaught of snow comes the shovelling, and the added strain it can have on your body.
-
'We are going to do the safest thing': Manitoba premier eyes three options for intersection where crash claimed 17 lives
The Manitoba government is taking a look at several options to improve safety at the intersection along the Trans-Canada Highway where a crash last summer left 17 people dead.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING Winter storm arrives in Ottawa with 10-20 cm of snow expected Tuesday evening
Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning Monday afternoon, predicting 10 to 20 cm of snow with a few hours of freezing rain and ice pellets starting Tuesday.
-
Here is where you can park during a daytime parking ban in Ottawa
The city of Ottawa has issued its first winter parking ban of the year, as a major winter storm approaches the region.
-
Pair treated for burns after fire at St. Patrick Bridge homeless encampment
A man and a woman were taken to hospital with burns after a fire at a homeless encampment under the St. Patrick Bridge in Vanier over the weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon could see as much as 15 cm of blowing snow
Saskatoon could see a dump of snow Tuesday as a blustery storm system moves through the province.
-
'Every bed is full': Saskatoon doctors at a loss in the face of jam-packed ERs
Emergency room physicians in Saskatoon are becoming all too used to repeated apologies to patients for a system they say isn't functioning as intended.
-
Saskatoon groups working to keep people safe during extreme cold weather
The City of Saskatoon is gearing up to help vulnerable residents during the expected extreme cold snap this week.
Vancouver
-
Winds of up to 90 km/h in the forecast for Metro Vancouver
Winds of up to 90 km/h are in the forecast for some parts of Metro Vancouver Tuesday, according to a warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
B.C. study details increasing complexity of hospital patients' needs
A British Columbia study showing that hospitalized patients' medical issues have become increasingly complex also highlights the need to address the growing pressures of an aging population on overworked health professionals, the lead researcher says.
-
BC United leader calls for province-wide cellphone ban in schools, following Quebec and Ontario laws
As kids in B.C. return to school following the winter break, BC United leader Kevin Falcon is again calling for a province-wide ban on cellphones in classrooms for students in Kindergarten through Grade 12.
Regina
-
Sask. police watchdog issues final report on arrest that saw man stab himself in the chest
Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has issued no charges against officers – stemming from an incident in Regina that saw a suspect repeatedly stab himself during an arrest.
-
Living room boxing, stuck chip bags and camping invaders: Here's the 10 strangest 911 calls Sask. RCMP received in 2023
Saskatchewan RCMP’s communication centre had a busy year in 2023, receiving 352,663 calls for service. However, some of those calls came from residents who didn’t quite understand the definition of an emergency.
-
Here's what 'classroom complexity' means according to STF president Samantha Becotte
After a third party report deemed Saskatchewan teachers have the right to negotiate their working conditions – Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) President Samantha Becotte says she hopes the findings break a negotiation stalemate.
Vancouver Island
-
Extreme winds cancel ferries and classes, knock out power to thousands on Vancouver Island
More than 16,000 hydro customers were without power on Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands Tuesday morning as strong winds ravaged British Columbia's South Coast.
-
B.C. study details increasing complexity of hospital patients' needs
A British Columbia study showing that hospitalized patients' medical issues have become increasingly complex also highlights the need to address the growing pressures of an aging population on overworked health professionals, the lead researcher says.
-
'It's quite a mixed bag': Wind, high tides, freezing temperatures forecast for Vancouver Island
After the warmest December on record for many parts of Vancouver Island, it appears Mother Nature is making a big pivot. Highway 1 near Campbell River got its first taste of winter Monday.