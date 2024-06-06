ATLANTIC
More

    • RCMP seized 4kgs of cannabis from N.S. utility trailer

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)
    Share

    Two Fredericton men are facing charges under the Cannabis Act after RCMP officers searched a utility trailer in Fenwick, N.S., on Monday.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers executed a search warrant on the trailer near Highway 2 after receiving complaints about the sale of cannabis. They arrested two men at the scene and seized:

    • more than four kilograms of illegal cannabis and edibles
    • a Dodge Ram Power Wagon
    • a quantity of cash
    • a quantity of hashish and shatter (glass-like cannabis extract)

    The unnamed men were charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution and possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling. They are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 26.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News