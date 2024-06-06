RCMP seized 4kgs of cannabis from N.S. utility trailer

Two Fredericton men are facing charges under the Cannabis Act after RCMP officers searched a utility trailer in Fenwick, N.S., on Monday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers executed a search warrant on the trailer near Highway 2 after receiving complaints about the sale of cannabis. They arrested two men at the scene and seized:

more than four kilograms of illegal cannabis and edibles

a Dodge Ram Power Wagon

a quantity of cash

a quantity of hashish and shatter (glass-like cannabis extract)

The unnamed men were charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution and possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling. They are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 26.

