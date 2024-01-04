Reaction grows after Newfoundland and Labrador removes post-game hockey handshakes

Even when Canada suffered a heartbreaking loss at the 2024 World Junior Hockey Championship, the devastated Canadian players still took time to shake hands.

According to Hockey Nova Scotia’s Garreth MacDonald, it is more than just a handshake — it’s a gesture to show respect and appreciation for an opponent.

“We see it at various levels of minor Hockey Nova Scotia,” said MacDonald. “It’s something that is very common at lower levels.”

But it’s no longer commonplace in Newfoundland and Labrador.

In an attempt to reduce on-ice, post-game altercations, the province’s governing hockey association said in a recent statement it has switched to pre-game handshakes, “to reduce the potential risk from any heightened animosity that can occur.”

Paul Mason coaches U13 AA in Cole Harbour, N.S., and is Sidney Crosby’s former minor hockey coach. He disagrees with this decision.

“Those isolated incidents should be dealt with harshly and dealt with precisely,” said Mason, who added he wished this decision was not done so in a way that eliminates an opportunity to teach young athletes life skills that go beyond the arena. “It is called minor hockey for a reason, because you want to teach more than just hockey.”

New Brunswick hockey scout and analyst Craig Eagles understands the rationale for Newfoundland and Labrador to remove post-game handshakes, but like Mason, he disagrees with it.

“I think the handshake in itself is the cornerstone of the game,” said Mason. “I think it’s the respect factor that we can pay our opponents.”

Eagles said shaking hands post-game also allows athletes to pay respect to the game itself.