Reaction grows as NHL bans all theme-nights

The NHL has banned the use of rainbow-coloured pride tape and other theme-night gear for practises and pre-game day warm-ups.

“You don’t endorse every charity that solicits you,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

This ban will also include honouring the military and community-based, charitable organizations.

According to Bettman, the league is simply being selective when it comes to picking and choosing social causes.

“The ones you don’t decide to do, do not necessarily make you bigoted, misogynistic, homophobic, or racist,” said Bettman.

Military historian Ken Hynes told CTV he’s “disappointed” the NHL will not be having military-themed nights to honour people who have served our country, but he understands why the NHL made this decision.

“Sports teams, in general, have a lot of pressure on them to support every cause and organization out there,” said Hynes. “I think that the NHL finally realized that pleasing no one was the only logical thing to do.”

Kevin Schulz is with the Halifax Mussels.

“We are a group that provides a safe and welcoming space for members of the 2SLGBTQ+, and our allies to learn and play hockey,” said Schulz, who was disappointed by the NHL’s decision.

“The NHL has made a lot of steps in the past, in recent years, on pride and inclusivity and diversity,” said Schulz, who noted he sees this as a step backwards. “I think that the stakeholders, sponsors, and players are going to have some significant reaction to this.”

Edmonton Oilers Captain Connor McDavid said he previously enjoyed the opportunity to support numerous organizations on previous theme-nights.

“Whether that is pride tape or pink tape or anything, it’s always something that I have enjoyed,” said McDavid, who also said he would like to see theme-nights reinstated in the future.

