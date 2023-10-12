More

    • Recycled metal to be shipped from Saint John facility as fire investigation continues

    Crews work to remove pieces of metal at the American Iron and Metal recycling plant in Saint John, N.B., on Sept. 15, 2023, following a fire the day before. (Avery MacRae/CTV Atlantic) Crews work to remove pieces of metal at the American Iron and Metal recycling plant in Saint John, N.B., on Sept. 15, 2023, following a fire the day before. (Avery MacRae/CTV Atlantic)

    Recycled metal at the American Iron and Metal facility in Saint John, N.B., is leaving this weekend as a task force continues to investigate the site of a massive fire last month.

    According to a statement from the New Brunswick government and Port Saint John, a vessel is expected to dock alongside the AIM facility this weekend. It will load a shipment of recycled metal that was shredded before the breakout of the major fire that consumed a pile of metal on Sept. 14.

    The fire did not touch the product that will be exported overseas.

    A task force continues to investigate the fire at AIM, which is still restricted from receiving new products and cannot operate its metal shredder due to an order from the province.

