Red Cross called again to P.E.I. legislature to answer Fiona assistance questions
A year after they were last called before the Prince Edward Island legislature, Red Cross officials were back Friday to answers questions about the rollout of assistance programs after the devastation of Hurricane Fiona.
The time was intended to be about aid coming to the hard-hit agriculture and aquaculture industries, but MLAs also asked about assistance more broadly.
Much of the talk centered on Disaster Financial Assistance, administered through the Red Cross for uninsurable losses during natural disasters, like Fiona.
Officials reported 3,371 claims filed since the storm. Ninety per cent dealt have been dealt with. Nine-hundred have been approved, amounting to $7.6 million. Roughly a tenth are remaining.
“These may be applications that are being re-reviewed for eligibility following an escalation or an appeal,” said Emily Pietropaolo, Red Cross recovery services vice-president. “They may be more complex cases that require additional review and analysis. We might we waiting for a determination from federal authorities.”
MLAs lobbed a number of questions, but most amounted to why some claims were being denied. Red Cross officials say it has to do with the strict definition of “uninsurable” under the federal program.
They provided some clarity on maximum amounts. $200,000 for damage on residential properties, but only $30,000 of that can be claimed for cleanup alone.
Officials also said the program is designed to reimburse applicants for work already done, which can be a challenge for people who couldn’t afford repairs and cleanup out of pocket.
Another statistic released Friday: 85 per cent of people on P.E.I. have received some kind of assistance from the Red Cross since Fiona; that’s compared to less than 15 per cent in Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia.
According to Red Cross surveys, only one per cent of Islanders say they were not impacted by the destructive storm.
For more P.E.I. news visit our dedicated provincial page.
