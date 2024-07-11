Remnants of Beryl hit Moncton

What a difference a day makes.

The heavy rain – remnants of what was Hurricane Beryl – hit the Greater Moncton area just before noon Thursday and with it came cooler temperatures, which was a far cry from Wednesday when it felt like 37 C with the Humidex.

For the first time this week, public pools and splash pads were vacant.

The New Brunswick RCMP issued a late morning warning on social media urging motorists to slow down and drive with caution due to the significant rainfall.

“Heavy rain can cause reduced visibility, and can increase the risk of hydroplaning,” the RCMP stated on X, formerly Twitter.

CTV Chief Meteorologist Kalin Mitchell said the heavy rain is enough to bring hazards like flash flooding and hydroplaning to the region.

Localized rain totals could reach 50-to-100 millimetres.

The downpour couldn’t stop Sam Christy and his wife Jamie Katz-Christy, cycling tourists from Boston who were in Moncton Thursday to see the tidal bore.

Avid cyclists, the pair came prepared.

“You wear your most elegant bike cape and it’s fine,” said Jamie. “It doesn’t rain all day that much as we’re seeing right now.”

Ducks go for a swim in rainy weather. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)

Sam said there’s not much you can do when you’re out on the road and the skies open up.

“Well, you got wet. That was about it. We’re wearing good rain gear so usually it’s fine. We’re not going to melt,” said Sam.

Rain falls at a Moncton pool. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)

Torrential downpours soaked parts of southern Ontario and Quebec on Wednesday, flooding roadways and causing havoc for commuters.

By mid-afternoon in Moncton, the sun actually came out for a brief time.

A rainy day at a Moncton splash pad. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)

It was unusual weather, even for the Maritimes.

The break from this week’s hot and humid temperatures may not last that long as it’s expected to be around 30 C this weekend.

