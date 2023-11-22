ATLANTIC
Report shows impact of guaranteed basic income on P.E.I.

A report on basic income in P.E.I. was revealed on Wednesday. A report on basic income in P.E.I. was revealed on Wednesday.

Basic income advocates gathered in P.E.I. Wednesday for the much-awaited release of a report detailing what a five-year guaranteed basic income program would look like on the island.

The plan would guarantee an estimated yearly income of $19,252 for individuals and $27,227 for families of two between the ages of 18 and 64.

The income would be in addition to, and not replace, social programs for other age groups and special situations.

At a cost of $188.6 million, proponents say it would totally eliminate deep poverty.

It would require spending from both the provincial and federal governments to roll out, and is written to serve as a starting point in negotiation between the two.

There is no timeline yet as to when the program could be rolled out.

More to come…

