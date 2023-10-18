Rockwood Park’s Haunted Campground returns for second year

Rockwood Park’s Haunted Campground is back for a second season in Saint John, N.B.

“We have definitely taken any kind of hints to how we can improve it,” says Joel Skogman, orgainzer of the Haunted Campground. “We’ve made it longer and we have definitely made it scarier. There is a lot more stuff that (is) going to go on, and we have made some of the areas a little more mazey because people wanted that.”

The Haunted Walk, hosted by the Saint John Horticultural Association, encompasses a large portion of the campground at Rockwood Park. This year’s tour has multiple areas to explore including a graveyard and a scary zoo paying homage to the Cherry Brook Zoo, which closed on the property in 2020. There are also three different haunted houses to tour.

On top of the petrifying props on the property, scream-worthy scare actors will be lurking around every corner.

“For me it’s like kind of wonderful seeing people get really scared and really love it,” admits Skogman. “Everyone is really screaming and frightened and all of the sudden they are laughing. I am usually laughing under my mask as it’s just too much fun for the people that are here.”

Clarence Brushett spent much of his summer as a camper at Rockwood and he is eager to be a scare actor for the event. He jokes he will keep count of how many people he scares.

“I’m pretty excited actually, I can’t wait to see the faces,” says Brushett. “I’ll just sort of jump out of the trailer [that I’m hiding in] and growl or whatever because I have a big pig-cat mask right that goes right over my head.”

“It’s ridiculous because it is so much fun and it is kind of simple because you are just scaring people,” laughs Skogman. “But they really want it, and we really like doing it.”

Gates for the haunted tour open at 6 p.m. each night until Oct. 29, with the last group going out at 9:30p.m.

“6 p.m. to 7 p.m. is our low-scare option so we get a lot of little kids and people who don’t really want to be scared,” says Skogman. “The sun actually goes down this time a year almost at 7 p.m. on the dot. If you come around 7 p.m. it probably won’t be that bad, but definitely after 7 p.m. I tell people to watch out because you came for the scare time and we are going to scare you.”

Skogman encourages those on the walk to take lots of photos and use their phone flashlight if needed.

Tickets can be purchased both online and at the gate. All proceeds raised will go towards the Saint John Horticultural Association’s care of the Saint John Public Gardens.

Skogman also says they will be collecting donations for the North End Food Bank, encouraging those who can to bring a non-perishable food item.

