Roughly 1M Canadians use Ozempic, similar drugs for weight loss, diabetes: study

Roughly one million Canadians are using a GLP-1 type drug like Ozempic to manage weight loss and Type 2 diabetes, according to a new survey from Dalhousie University’s Agri-Food Analytics Lab.

A news release from Dalhousie says the national survey, conducted with marketing research firm Caddle, gathered responses from 8,662 Canadians. It determined 10 per cent of the adult population in Canada uses a GLP-1 type drug, which the surveyors estimate means between 900,000 and 1.4 million Canadians are currently using it.

According to the survey, 57.2 per cent of respondents used the drug for Type 2 diabetes, 27.2 per cent use it for weight loss, and 11.6 per cent use it for both.

The survey also noted a marked decrease in the consumption of carbonated soft drinks, candy, salty snacks, chocolate, and alcohol among some of the people who use a GLP-1 type drug.

"As the use of GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic increases, we are seeing significant shifts in consumer food choices, particularly a reduction in the intake of sugary and highly processed foods,” said Dr. Sylvain Charlebois, director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab, in the release. “This trend has profound implications for the food industry, necessitating innovation and a move towards healthier, low-calorie, and low-carb alternative.”

More to come…