'Rule number one is to have fun': Line dancing provides laughs, smiles to all

For those looking for something fun mid-way through the work week in Saint John, N.B., line dancing classes at the Urban Dance Company only have a few rules to follow.

“Rule number one is to have fun,” says line dancing instructor Theresa “Tee Tee” MacAllister. “Rule number two is learn to dance, and rule number three is if you miss out on the steps to go back to rule number one and just have fun.”

Every Wednesday morning the studio holds a beginner class open for anyone to join. More than 30 people took part this week.

Alma Babineau has been dancing for more than 20 years, but for the past few years this class has been a can’t miss on her agenda.

“It is a hoot, it is fun, and we have so much fun all the time,”Babineau grins. “Being with the group and laughing and singing and dancing is my favourite part.”

A more advanced group, known as the Urban Legends Line dancers, practices Tuesdays and Thursdays out of the academy. On May 25, they will perform at a variety show at St. Matthews Church in Grand Bay. The show will have many different acts including various music and dance performances.

The purpose of the variety show is to raise funds for the St. Augustine Memorial Gardens, which residents hope to build in place of a church of the same name that was demolished a few years ago.

Gayle Brown will be the master of ceremonies for that event, and was first introduced to the line dancing group during a rehearsal last week. Seeing all the fun she asked if she could join, and after her first class she knows it won’t be her last.

“It was a lot of fun,” beams Brown. “I can tell you that I recognize people’s feet but I don’t recognize anybody’s faces and I missed a lot of steps but it doesn’t matter because it was a lot of fun and that’s what they said the number one rule was.”

For MacAllister, seeing the smiles and laughs from the ladies doesn’t get old.

“You reach a certain age and we just said we’re not ready to hang up our dancing shoes yet,” says MacAllister. “My heart blows, just blows up as I just love it. There is nothing better I want to do.”

MacAllister says they are always open to anyone, no matter of age, who wants to participate, as long as they follow the main rule of having fun. She urges those looking for more information to contact the dance studio.

