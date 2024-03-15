Rural P.E.I. foodbank looking for help with $60K shortfall

As the need for food grows, foodbanks across the region are feeling the pinch, including one in western Prince Edward Island, which is looking at a five-figure shortfall this year.

The West Prince Caring Cupboard has been running for 30 years and it has operated at its Tyne Valley location for eight years. There are three more cupboards in western P.E.I., serving dozens of people each week.

But times are tough and the number of people needing help continues to grow.

“We are (seeing) numbers rise pretty much every week,” said Rick Cameron, president of West Prince Caring Cupboard. ”Our numbers last year, for instance, compared to the year before, jumped by 70 per cent.”

He said they don't expect to see that decrease unless the issues they’re facing now change.

Recent budget estimates project a potential shortfall of $60,000 to operate the four locations.

Cameron said community has been generous in the past and they have some reserves, but will need cash in the long run to keep things going.

“We spend a lot of money monthly to purchase groceries for our cupboards, and those costs went up enormously over the last few years,” said Cameron.

While the Cupboard isn’t a provincial food bank, they’re hoping government officials could step in to offer support.

“If we don’t have the funds to do that, we’ll have to cut back on what we give our clients,” said Cameron. “Or we just won’t be able to serve them.”

They’re also calling on the community to continue its support, with either food or monetary donations by etransfer to wpcaringcupboard@gmail.com.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.