Sackville, N.B. police investigating stabbing

Police are investigating an alleged stabbing in Sackville, N.B. earlier this month.

According to the RCMP, officer responded to a reported aggravated assault outside a residence on Salem Street in Sackville around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 7. Police say the victim confronted a man who was stealing from a vehicle and a physical altercation ensue that resulted in the victim being stabbed.

The man allegedly fled the scene in a white SUV towards Queens Road.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has security camera footage in the area is asked to call police at 506-364-5023, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

