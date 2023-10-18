More

    • Sackville, N.B. police investigating stabbing

    RCMP

    Police are investigating an alleged stabbing in Sackville, N.B. earlier this month.

    According to the RCMP, officer responded to a reported aggravated assault outside a residence on Salem Street in Sackville around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 7. Police say the victim confronted a man who was stealing from a vehicle and a physical altercation ensue that resulted in the victim being stabbed.

    The man allegedly fled the scene in a white SUV towards Queens Road.

    Anyone who witnessed the incident or has security camera footage in the area is asked to call police at 506-364-5023, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Atlantic Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News