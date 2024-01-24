Safety board cites lack of crew knowledge on fire system after Atlantic Destiny investigation

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is raising concerns about crew knowledge of fire suppression systems on vessels after it completed its investigation into the sinking of the Atlantic Destiny off the coast of Nova Scotia.

According to a Wednesday news release from the board, the Destiny, a fishing vessel, suffered a “catastrophic engine failure” roughly 120 nautical miles south of Yarmouth on March 2, 2021. The explosion of shaft generators and associated machinery triggered a fire that caused the engine room to flood.

All 31 crew members evacuated the vessel, which sank the next day.

The board says its investigation found the manual and automatic activation of the engine safety system did not stop the engine speed from increasing beyond its deign limits and causing the subsequent fire.

According to the release, the engine room’s fixed fire suppression system releases a heavy blanket of CO2 that reduces the oxygen level to a point that, if the space is properly sealed, stops a combustion from happening.

The investigation learned crew members re-entered the sealed space multiple times to investigate the sound of water and to access the auxiliary generator, bringing oxygen back into the room and reducing the effectiveness of the suppression system.

“Although crew members followed documented procedures for use of the CO2 fixed fire suppression system, they were unaware of the need to wait for the space to cool before re-entering,” the release reads. “A lack of understanding of the requirements for using CO2 fixed fire suppression systems has been a factor in several other occurrences in Canada and worldwide.

“Although the Atlantic Destiny was equipped with a CO2 system, the MED Advanced Firefighting training was not required for the senior deck officers. This meant that they had never been formally trained in the use of CO2 fixed fire suppression systems.”

The board says it is concerned there is “insufficient crew knowledge” of the stages of using CO2 fixed fire suppression systems.

“Safety concerns provide a marker to industry and the regulator that the Board has identified a potentially unsafe act or condition,” the release reads.

The concern could lead to a board recommendation, if the “potentially unsafe act or condition is found to be systemic.”

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.