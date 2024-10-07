Saint John ferry going out of service for nearly two months; Marine Atlantic ferry sailings disrupted
The ferry service between Saint John, N.B., and Digby, N.S., will be out of commission for nearly two months due to mandatory work in Quebec.
The MV Fundy Rose will go to the Verreault Shipyard at Les Méchins, Que., for biannual drydock and refit work, according to a news release from Bay Ferries Limited. The work will put the ferry out of service from Oct. 15 to Dec. 3.
The vessel’s final crossing before the work will be from Saint John to Digby at 8 a.m. on Oct. 15.
Marine Atlantic ferry interruptions
Marine Atlantic has announced some delays and cancellations to its ferry service Monday.
The company says the 11:45 a.m. crossing from Port aux Basques, N.L., to Sydney, N.S., is delayed until 4 p.m. due to a mechanical issue with the Ala’suinu. The vessel’s 11:15 p.m. crossing from North Sydney to Port aux Basques is delayed until 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Marine Atlantic says crossings could also be delayed due to weather conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The crossings at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday and at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, on the Leif Ericson, will be restricted for commercial use only.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Hurricane Milton is forecast to become a Category 5 and is taking aim for Florida
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Police in several cities to increase presence ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Hurricane Milton is forecast to become a Category 5 and is taking aim for Florida
Milton rapidly strengthened in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday and was forecast to become a Category 5 storm on a path toward Florida, threatening a dangerous storm surge in Tampa Bay and setting the stage for potential mass evacuations less than two weeks after a catastrophic Hurricane Helene swamped the coastline.
Canadian scurvy case prompts advisory to doctors: It's still out there
Scurvy is not just an archaic diagnosis of 18th-century seafarers and doctors should be on the lookout for possible cases, according to researchers following a recent case.
Lawyers for Madeleine McCann suspect seek acquittal in his German trial on unrelated sexual offence charges
Lawyers for a man who is also under investigation in the 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann called on Monday for him to be acquitted in his trial on charges of unrelated sexual offences.
Madonna's brother, Christopher Ciccone, dead at 63
Christopher Ciccone, a multihyphenate artist, dancer, designer and younger brother of Madonna, has died. He was 63.
Alleged suicide kit salesman files in Supreme Court to contest whether assisted suicide can ever be murder
Lawyers representing the Ontario man accused of selling hundreds of suicide kits with deadly effect around the globe have filed to intervene in a case in Canada’s highest court, arguing there is no way he can be charged with murder under Canadian law.
Canadian leaders, demonstrators hold events on anniversary of Oct. 7 attack
Ceremonies, events and protests are being held across Canada today to mark the anniversary of a Hamas attack on Israel that triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.
Rare cloud formations ripple the sky over Ottawa
A unique form of clouds made an appearance over the skies of Ottawa on Sunday evening.
Man arrested after stealing Vancouver police cruiser, driving it into neighbourhood park
A man stole a police car and drove it onto the field of an East Vancouver park Sunday morning, placing 'dozens of bystanders in harm’s way,' according to police.
War rages on multiple fronts as Israel marks a year since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack
Israelis held sombre ceremonies on Monday to mark a year since the deadliest attack in the country's history, a Hamas-led raid that shattered its sense of security and ignited wars on two fronts with no end in sight.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Alleged suicide kit salesman files in Supreme Court to contest whether assisted suicide can ever be murder
Lawyers representing the Ontario man accused of selling hundreds of suicide kits with deadly effect around the globe have filed to intervene in a case in Canada’s highest court, arguing there is no way he can be charged with murder under Canadian law.
-
Canadian scurvy case prompts advisory to doctors: It's still out there
Scurvy is not just an archaic diagnosis of 18th-century seafarers and doctors should be on the lookout for possible cases, according to researchers following a recent case.
-
One critically injured in Etobicoke collision
One person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Etobicoke early Monday morning.
Calgary
-
Residents invited to Calgary Court Centre for blanket rezoning challenge
Opponents to blanket rezoning in Calgary are inviting members of the public to learn more about the next steps in the fight against the controversial plan.
-
Psychiatric patient missing from Lethbridge hospital
Lethbridge police are looking for a 32-year-old man they say escaped from a psychiatric ward at the Chinook Regional Hospital.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Warm and windy start to the week with highs in the low 20s
Continuing this trend of unusually warm weather, southern Alberta will start this week with sunshine and daytime highs that are seven to eight degrees warmer than average.
Edmonton
-
'A very hard day': Jewish and Palestinian communities look ahead to Oct. 7 anniversary
Monday is the first anniversary of the Hamas attack in Israel that killed 1,200 people and sparked a war that has since spread beyond the borders of the Gaza Strip.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Police in several cities to increase presence ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary
On the anniversary of the Hamas-led attacks in Israel, police departments in cities across Canada are increasing their presence in Jewish and Muslim communities, as well as at the locations of planned protests.
-
Canadian Natural Resources buying Chevron's Alberta assets for US$6.5B
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. has signed a deal to buy Chevron Canada Ltd.'s interests in the Athabasca Oil Sands Project and Duvernay shale for US$6.5 billion.
Montreal
-
'We will never be the same': Oct. 7 killing of Montreal native leaves gaping hole
Alexandre Look, a 33-year-old Montreal native, was among the concertgoers who were murdered a year ago Monday at the Supernova music festival during a brutal assault on Israel carried out by Hamas militants. He is among at least eight people, either Canadian citizens or with ties to Canada, who died during the Oct. 7 attacks.
-
Celine Dion intros Cowboys v. Steelers Sunday Night Football, gets drenched in Gatorade
Celine Dion introduced the marquee Dallas Cowboys - Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday Night Football game before getting drenched by orange Gatorade.
-
Watermain break causes major flooding in Montreal's Plateau
Montreal public works crews are on the scene of a watermain break in the Plateau right next to Parc La Fontaine.
Ottawa
-
Trillium Line begins final 21-day testing phase
Trial running begins today on the Trillium Line, one of the final steps before Ottawa’s new north-south line opens to the public. “This is TransitNEXT’s final exam, and it will be a rigorous one,” Renee Amilcar, Transit Services general manager, told councillors and the media last Thursday.
-
Rare cloud formations ripple the sky over Ottawa
A unique form of clouds made an appearance over the skies of Ottawa on Sunday evening.
-
Updated COVID vaccine to be available for eligible Ottawa residents starting next week
Ottawa Public Health is recommending all residents receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine this fall, with the updated vaccine expected to be available for high-risk individuals starting next week.
London
-
911 having technical issues across parts of midwestern Ontario
Anyone calling 911 across parts of midwestern Ontario Monday morning may be experiencing what's being escribed as "technical difficulties."
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Hurricane Milton is forecast to become a Category 5 and is taking aim for Florida
Milton rapidly strengthened in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday and was forecast to become a Category 5 storm on a path toward Florida, threatening a dangerous storm surge in Tampa Bay and setting the stage for potential mass evacuations less than two weeks after a catastrophic Hurricane Helene swamped the coastline.
-
Provincial funding for LHSC hopes to clear up ICU beds
Permanent funding provided to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and other hubs hopes to improve quality of life for patients on ventilators.
Barrie
-
Serious two-vehicle collision in New Tecumseth
Emergency crews are on scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck in New Tecumseth.
-
Barrie's 2025 budget could depend on citizens' survey results
Barrie residents are urged to take an online survey - or answer the phone when pollsters call - for an opinion on how tax dollars should be spent.
-
Fire destorys barn in Oro-Medonte
Fire crews are investigating a Saturday evening fire at a barn in Oro-Medonte.
Northern Ontario
-
West Nipissing man, 32, charged with fraud, accused of double depositing cheques
More than three dozen charges have been laid against a northern Ontario man accused of fraudulently depositing cheques twice.
-
Canadian scurvy case prompts advisory to doctors: It's still out there
Scurvy is not just an archaic diagnosis of 18th-century seafarers and doctors should be on the lookout for possible cases, according to researchers following a recent case.
-
One taken to hospital after vehicle collided with moose in Sudbury
One person was taken to hospital after a vehicle collided with a moose on MR80 in Greater Sudbury on Saturday evening.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener stabbing prompts police investigation
According to police, officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Victoria Street North and St. Leger Street around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Hurricane Milton is forecast to become a Category 5 and is taking aim for Florida
Milton rapidly strengthened in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday and was forecast to become a Category 5 storm on a path toward Florida, threatening a dangerous storm surge in Tampa Bay and setting the stage for potential mass evacuations less than two weeks after a catastrophic Hurricane Helene swamped the coastline.
-
Beef jelly tongue products sold in London, Kitchener and southwestern Ontario recalled
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall due to possible Listeria contamination for more than a dozen brands of beef jelly tongue products sold in Ontario.
Windsor
-
Woman busted for speeding on Highway 3
A 40-year-old Windsor woman was taken off the road after OPP say she was caught speeding on Highway 3.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Hurricane Milton is forecast to become a Category 5 and is taking aim for Florida
Milton rapidly strengthened in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday and was forecast to become a Category 5 storm on a path toward Florida, threatening a dangerous storm surge in Tampa Bay and setting the stage for potential mass evacuations less than two weeks after a catastrophic Hurricane Helene swamped the coastline.
-
16-year-old pedestrian struck in fatal collision
Just before 7 a.m. Sunday, OPP responded to the scene where officers said a vehicle struck a pedestrian on County Road 18 near Britton Road in Essex.
Winnipeg
-
Severe winds wreak havoc on southern Manitoba
Some Manitobans are cleaning up Sunday morning, after intense winds barreled through southern parts of the province Saturday.
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters rally at Manitoba Legislative Building nearly one year after Oct. 7 attacks
For the 52nd week, pro-Palestinian protesters rallied in Winnipeg, calling for peace in the Middle East amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
-
Vacant Winnipeg home hit by fire for third time
Winnipeg fire crews responded to a pair of blazes on Sunday, including one at a home that has been the site of multiple fires.
Regina
-
Here are Saskatchewan's 8 new constituencies for the 2024 provincial election
As Saskatchewan's population grows, a number of new constituencies have been created to account for larger numbers in certain areas, including within Regina and Saskatoon.
-
Here's where the strongest wind gusts were recorded in Saskatchewan
Saturday was not an ideal fall day for the residents of southern Saskatchewan – as winds reaching highway speeds were reported.
-
Timeline: What has happened in Canada since Oct. 7, 2023
The Oct. 7 attack by Hamas fighters on Israel last year, and the immediate Israeli retaliation that followed, sent shockwaves throughout the world that have shaken Canada culturally and politically.
Saskatoon
-
Here are Saskatchewan's 8 new constituencies for the 2024 provincial election
As Saskatchewan's population grows, a number of new constituencies have been created to account for larger numbers in certain areas, including within Regina and Saskatoon.
-
Sask. community marks sod-turning for Humboldt Broncos memorial
A permanent memorial at the site of the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash is about to be a step closer.
-
Roughriders edge Elks 28-24, clinch playoff berth
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have clinched a playoff spot thanks to a win over the Edmonton Elks.
Vancouver
-
Vigils and protests planned for Oct. 7 anniversary in Vancouver
Police in several Canadian cities, including Vancouver, are increasing their presence in preparation for protests and rallies on the anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack in Israel.
-
Man sets minivan on fire outside Vancouver City Hall
A man parked a minivan in front of Vancouver City Hall Sunday evening and set it ablaze, according to police.
-
Televised B.C. election debate will see party leaders face each other under lights
New Democrat David Eby, B.C. Conservative John Rustad and Sonia Furstenau set to square off in televised debate Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Televised B.C. election debate will see party leaders face each other under lights
New Democrat David Eby, B.C. Conservative John Rustad and Sonia Furstenau set to square off in televised debate Tuesday.
-
B.C. wildland firefighter designs sleek respirator to combat smoke hazards
Emily Carr design student Angus Duguid created the mouthpiece for his final University project.
-
Eby supports police on guns and gangs, flanked by four law enforcement candidates
NDP Leader David Eby promised Sunday to support police in British Columbia to keep illegal guns off the streets and protect communities, but accused B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad of planning to make the province less safe.
Kelowna
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
-
Eby promises $75 million rural health loan forgiveness plan at Okanagan campaign stop
NDP Leader David Eby is promising to offer a $75-million loan forgiveness program to entice doctors, nurses and heath professionals to expand health-care services in rural British Columbia.
-
Several 'aggressors' arrested after B.C. teen swarmed, B.C. RCMP say
Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a swarming attack on a teenager in B.C.'s Okanagan last week – and authorities have asked the public to stop circulating disturbing videos of the incident.