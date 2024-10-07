ATLANTIC
    Saint John ferry going out of service for nearly two months; Marine Atlantic ferry sailings disrupted

    The MV Fundy Rose is pictured. (Source: Facebook/Bay Ferries and Northumberland Ferries Limited) The MV Fundy Rose is pictured. (Source: Facebook/Bay Ferries and Northumberland Ferries Limited)
    The ferry service between Saint John, N.B., and Digby, N.S., will be out of commission for nearly two months due to mandatory work in Quebec.

    The MV Fundy Rose will go to the Verreault Shipyard at Les Méchins, Que., for biannual drydock and refit work, according to a news release from Bay Ferries Limited. The work will put the ferry out of service from Oct. 15 to Dec. 3.

    The vessel’s final crossing before the work will be from Saint John to Digby at 8 a.m. on Oct. 15.

    Marine Atlantic ferry interruptions

    Marine Atlantic has announced some delays and cancellations to its ferry service Monday.

    The company says the 11:45 a.m. crossing from Port aux Basques, N.L., to Sydney, N.S., is delayed until 4 p.m. due to a mechanical issue with the Ala’suinu. The vessel’s 11:15 p.m. crossing from North Sydney to Port aux Basques is delayed until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

    Marine Atlantic says crossings could also be delayed due to weather conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

    The crossings at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday and at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, on the Leif Ericson, will be restricted for commercial use only.

