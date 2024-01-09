Saint John, N.B., adopts net-zero energy plan

Saint John, N.B., has adopted an energy plan that aims to hit net-zero emissions in the Port City by 2050.

According to a Tuesday news release from the city, Saint John council recently approved of the Community Energy Action Plan — ActSJ Pathway to Net-Zero, which seeks to reach net-zero by growing sustainable local industries, creating jobs, and improving quality of life for residents with 17 strategies.

“It is an ambitious vision that requires all segments of the community to work together,” said Samir Yammine, director of asset management and environment performance, in the release. “With a focus on clear communication, continuous improvement, and performance, Saint John will be more resilient to the effects of climate change and continue to become an energy-focused city.”

An ActSJ advisory committee will be established, along with a monitoring, evaluation, and reporting system to track the plan’s progress.

The release says Saint John’s climate action efforts include securing $40 million in grants and $14 million in loans, a climate change vulnerability assessment report, a corporate climate action plan, and a municipal deep energy retrofit program.

