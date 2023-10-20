Saint John, N.B., Harbour Passage extension to Tin Can Beach nearing completion

The popular Harbour Passage walking trail in Saint John, N.B. has been extended.

Residents and tourists alike will soon be able to walk from Tin Can Beach at the southern most point of the uptown peninsula all the way to the Reversing Falls six kilometres away without having to leave the path.

“This is a testament to the culture change that’s happening in Saint John, the shift around growth around here, and the excitement that the projects can get done and will be done quickly,” says David Hickey, Saint John councillor. “That’s really the tone we are trying to set here and this project speaks to that.”

Workers on site expect the pathway to be fully paved by Oct. 23. There will still be touch-up work along the path, like laying fresh sod and adding light fixtures along the passage.

Hickey says the extension of the passage will lead to more developments at Tin Can Beach.

“This is one of the main access points to the Harbour here,” he says. “You can see Partridge Island, you can watch cruise ships come in here, and you can get access directly to the water here. There is new sod being laid here, there is new pathways down to the water being laid here, addition of benches and picnics tables, and of course the extension of harbour passage.”

The Harbour Passage currently stops at the Reversing Falls, but Hickey is hopeful to change that.

“My hope is to see that path stretch beyond the Reversing Falls and then ideally around that cove to connect lower west to the rest of the uptown,” he says.

The Harbour Passage will see another extension in two months time when the redeveloped Market Slip opens at the end of 2023.