Saint John, N.B., police ask for SiRT investigation into officer vehicle collision

The Saint John Police Force is seeking a Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) investigation following a collision between a police vehicle and a 54-year-old man Friday morning.

According to a news release from Saint John police, an officer driving a marked police vehicle allegedly collided with the man on City Road around 2 a.m. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

SiRT is an independent investigative group that looks into incidents involving death, serious injury, sexual assault, domestic violence, and other matters of significant public interest that may have arisen from the actions of any police officer.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.