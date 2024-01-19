ATLANTIC
More

    • Saint John, N.B., police ask for SiRT investigation into officer vehicle collision

    The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo. The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo.
    Share

    The Saint John Police Force is seeking a Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) investigation following a collision between a police vehicle and a 54-year-old man Friday morning.

    According to a news release from Saint John police, an officer driving a marked police vehicle allegedly collided with the man on City Road around 2 a.m. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    SiRT is an independent investigative group that looks into incidents involving death, serious injury, sexual assault, domestic violence, and other matters of significant public interest that may have arisen from the actions of any police officer.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News