ATLANTIC
More

    • Saint John police arrest man for alleged assault that hospitalized victim

    Saint John Police Force
    Share

    The Saint John Police Force arrested a 58-year-old man for an alleged aggravated assault in the uptown area of the Port City on Wednesday.

    According to a news release from police, officers responded to an alleged assault outside a Union Street business between Charlotte and Sydney streets around 3:53 p.m. The alleged victim, a 56-year-old man, was unresponsive on the ground and was taken to hospital. He was discharged the next day.

    Police arrested the suspect at the scene. He was remanded to jail and is scheduled to have a bail hearing at court on Monday.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 506-648-3333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Should Canada restart funding for UNWRA?

    Canada is facing increasing pressure from humanitarian advocates and Muslim and Arab Canadians to restore funding to UNRWA, the UN aid organization for Palestinian refugees, as mass starvation looms in Gaza.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News