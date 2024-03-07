Saint John police arrest man for alleged assault that hospitalized victim

The Saint John Police Force arrested a 58-year-old man for an alleged aggravated assault in the uptown area of the Port City on Wednesday.

According to a news release from police, officers responded to an alleged assault outside a Union Street business between Charlotte and Sydney streets around 3:53 p.m. The alleged victim, a 56-year-old man, was unresponsive on the ground and was taken to hospital. He was discharged the next day.

Police arrested the suspect at the scene. He was remanded to jail and is scheduled to have a bail hearing at court on Monday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 506-648-3333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.