    • Saint John police arrest man who allegedly used 'edged weapon' in robbery

    Saint John Police Force
    The Saint John Police Force has arrested a 38-year-old man who allegedly attacked another man with an edged weapon and robbed him last month.

    According to a Wednesday news release from police, the suspect approached a 63-year-old man who had parked his truck off Waterloo Street near Richmond Street and assaulted him and damaged the vehicle around 3:08 a.m. on Feb. 27.

    After a struggle, the suspect allegedly attacked the man with an edged weapon and stole his wallet before fleeing on foot.

    The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    On March 12, officers arrested the suspect for:

    • aggravated assault
    • robbery
    • mischief under $5,000

    The suspect was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

