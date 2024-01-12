Saint John police continue sexual assault investigation

The Saint John Police Force has released a photo of a vehicle believed to be connected to an alleged sexual assault on New Year’s Day.

According to a news release from police, a 24-year-old accepted a drive from an unknown person near the Waterloo and Peters streets intersection around 4:30 a.m. The suspect allegedly drove the victim to Red Head Road and sexually assaulted them.

Police say the woman ran to a nearby home and the residents contacted the police. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a man between 35 and 40-years-old with tan skin, scruffy facial fair, and a dark brown buzz cut. He stood 5’10” or 5’11” and drove a newer-style silver SUV.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 506-648-3333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

