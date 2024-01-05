ATLANTIC
More

    • Saint John police looking for robbery suspect

    The Saint John Police Force is looking for a robbery suspect. (Courtesy: Saint John Police Force) The Saint John Police Force is looking for a robbery suspect. (Courtesy: Saint John Police Force)

    Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a convenience store in Saint John, N.B., on Thursday.

    According to a news release from the Saint John Police Force, a man armed with a weapon entered a convenience store in the 1500-block of Loch Lomond Road and demanded money around 9:39 p.m. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

    There were no reported injuries. Officers searched the area, but did not find the suspect.

    Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 506-648-3333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News