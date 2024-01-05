Saint John police looking for robbery suspect

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a convenience store in Saint John, N.B., on Thursday.

According to a news release from the Saint John Police Force, a man armed with a weapon entered a convenience store in the 1500-block of Loch Lomond Road and demanded money around 9:39 p.m. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were no reported injuries. Officers searched the area, but did not find the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 506-648-3333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

