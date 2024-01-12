ATLANTIC
More

    • Saint John police seize $161K-worth of drugs in trafficking investigation

    The Saint John Police Force station is seen at 1 Peel Plaza in Saint John, N.B. The Saint John Police Force station is seen at 1 Peel Plaza in Saint John, N.B.

    The Saint John Police Force says it has seized drugs with a street value of more than $161,000 after a 10-week investigation.

    According to a police news release, officers arrested a 27-year-old woman, a 52-year-old man, and a 44-year-old woman at a Sandy Point Road residence for a total of more tan 40 drug trafficking, firearm, and weapon offences on Thursday.

    Police say they seizes several substances believed to be:

    • cocaine
    • fentanyl
    • methamphetamine
    • hydromorphone
    • cocaine/crack

    Police say the total street value of the drugs seized is approximately $161,282.

    Police also seized:

    • $8,154.20 in Canadian currency
    • 22 caliber handgun
    • digital scales
    • 22 caliber rifle
    • cell phones

    The three accused (who were not identified in the release) were scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Why am I being asked about 'political targets' on my mortgage application?

    From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News