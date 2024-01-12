Saint John police seize $161K-worth of drugs in trafficking investigation

The Saint John Police Force says it has seized drugs with a street value of more than $161,000 after a 10-week investigation.

According to a police news release, officers arrested a 27-year-old woman, a 52-year-old man, and a 44-year-old woman at a Sandy Point Road residence for a total of more tan 40 drug trafficking, firearm, and weapon offences on Thursday.

Police say they seizes several substances believed to be:

cocaine

fentanyl

methamphetamine

hydromorphone

cocaine/crack

Police say the total street value of the drugs seized is approximately $161,282.

Police also seized:

$8,154.20 in Canadian currency

22 caliber handgun

digital scales

22 caliber rifle

cell phones

The three accused (who were not identified in the release) were scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

