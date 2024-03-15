Saint John police seize firearms, stolen truck after pursuit

ATLANTIC
    Saint John Police Force
    Two men are in custody after the Saint John Police Force seized a stolen truck and firearms following a short pursuit on Thursday.

    According to a news release from police, an officer spotted a pickup truck driving recklessly in the uptown area around 2 p.m. A marked police vehicle tried to stop the truck, but it failed to do so before turning in to a Waterloo Street driveway.

    The driver allegedly fled on foot into a nearby building and police arrested the 37-year-old passenger still in the truck. Officers inspected the vehicle and confirmed it had been stolen from the Codiac region. A further search uncovered two loaded firearms and ammunition.

    Police arrested the 40-year-old driver when he returned to the scene.

    Both men were scheduled to appear in court on Friday to face charges of possession of a stolen truck, flight from police, and firearms-related offences.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 506-648-3333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

