Saint John police seize Percocet, hydromorphone in drug investigation

A 41-year-old man is facing several charges after the Saint John Police Force seized several drugs and cigarettes last week.

According to a news release from police, officers started an investigating into the trafficking of contraband tobacco and controlled drugs earlier this month. On June 19, they arrested the unnamed man and seized:

102 packs of discount cigarettes with a street value of $510

24 hydromorphone 2mg with a street value of $120

17 Percocet (oxycodone) with a street value of $85

$1,675 in Canadian currency

The man was charged with:

possession for the purpose of trafficking

possession of property obtained by crime

possession of illegal tobacco for the purpose of trafficking

The accused will appear in court on Aug. 29.

