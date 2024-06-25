ATLANTIC
    Saint John police seize Percocet, hydromorphone in drug investigation

    Saint John police seized drugs and cigarettes on June 19, 2024. (Source: Saint John Police Force) Saint John police seized drugs and cigarettes on June 19, 2024. (Source: Saint John Police Force)
    A 41-year-old man is facing several charges after the Saint John Police Force seized several drugs and cigarettes last week.

    According to a news release from police, officers started an investigating into the trafficking of contraband tobacco and controlled drugs earlier this month. On June 19, they arrested the unnamed man and seized:

    • 102 packs of discount cigarettes with a street value of $510
    • 24 hydromorphone 2mg with a street value of $120
    • 17 Percocet (oxycodone) with a street value of $85
    • $1,675 in Canadian currency

    The man was charged with:

    • possession for the purpose of trafficking
    • possession of property obtained by crime
    • possession of illegal tobacco for the purpose of trafficking

    The accused will appear in court on Aug. 29.

