Saint John theatre project to get $12M from Ottawa

A long-awaited performing arts facility in Saint John, N.B., is getting a $12-million boost from the federal government.

The Saint John Theatre Company (SJTC) is transforming the old courthouse of Sydney Street into an arts facility with a 250-seat venue, a secondary performance space and rehearsal and training spaces. The project was originally announced in 2019 and the federal government committed $2 million for it.

Along with the new $12 million from the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program, the SJTC and the City of Saint John are contributing more than $13 million and $818,000, respectively, to the project, according to a news release.

“This state-of-the-art facility will retain local talent and attract national and international artists to New Brunswick,” said Stephen Tobias, executive director of the SJTC, in the release. “By expanding the community’s creative output, and creating a home for innovative artists, the Courthouse Stage will enhance the cultural vibrancy of our region.”

The courthouse, which was designated a national historic site in 1974, has been empty since 2013.

“This new green and inclusive cultural space will really put Saint John on the map in terms of performing arts,” said MP Wayne Long. “As a result, the public will have access to more high-quality performances and theatre, and artists in southern New Brunswick will have more opportunities to develop their careers and showcase their talents.”

