    • Saint John woman charged with manslaughter after alleged stabbing victim dies

    A Saint John, N.B., man who was stabbed earlier this month died in hospital on Saturday while the woman who allegedly attacked him has been charged with manslaughter.

    According to the Saint John Police Force, officers responded to a reported stabbing in the 90 block of Mecklenburg Street around 9:24 p.m. on Oct. 4. They found Robert Crossman, 34, injured in an apartment and they took him to hospital in critical condition.

    A 30-year-old woman, who police say was known to Crossman, was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault.

    Crossman died on Saturday in hospital and the woman was charged with manslaughter on Monday. The aggravated assault charge was withdrawn.

    The woman is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday for election and plea.

