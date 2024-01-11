Salvation Army Kettle Campaign nets $2.3M across Maritimes

The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Kettle Campaign raised $2.3 million across the Maritimes, surpassing its original goal.

According to a Thursday news release from the Salvation Army, the campaign, which ran from Nov. 13 to Dec. 23, 2023, collected money to fund local programs that help those in need.

“With the general lack of affordability having a toll on the emotional and physical well-being of our communities, we have seen an incredible increase in the number of people seeking assistance this Christmas,” said Major Jamie Locke, Salvation Army divisional secretary for public relations, in the release. “Through your donation we are giving hope to those struggling in every corner of the Maritimes.”

According to the release, the Salvation Army helped more than 187,775 people across the Maritimes in 2023. It also provided more than 20,000 meals.

“Maritimers have been incredibly generous this holiday season,” Locke said. “Every year we ask them to help their community and every year they step up to meet the demand and we cannot thank people enough.”