    • Sean Paul bringing shows to Halifax, Moncton

    The temperature will go up in Halifax and Moncton this September as rapper and singer Sean Paul will make his way to the Maritimes.

    According to a news release from evenko, Paul, best known for a string of hit songs in the 2000s, is embarking on his Greatest Tour 2024, which will stop at the Avenir Centre in Moncton on Sept. 3 and the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on Sept. 4.

    Paul is also playing in Bala, Ontario, on Aug. 27, the Budweiser Stage in Toronto on Aug. 28, and the Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, on Aug. 30.

    Tickets for the Moncton and Halifax shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

