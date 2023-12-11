ATLANTIC
    • Seven people arrested after 70,000 contraband cigarettes seized in N.B.

    A man holds a lit cigarette. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jeff Chiu) A man holds a lit cigarette. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jeff Chiu)

    The Department of Justice and Public Safety seized roughly 70,000 contraband cigarettes in the Campbellton, N.B., area earlier this month.

    According to a Monday news release, officers conducted several traffic stops on Dec. 1 and 2, arresting and charging seven people under the Tobacco Tax Act. The accused include:

    • 61-year-old man from Kedgwick
    • 56-year-old woman from Rivière-du-Nord
    • 75-year-old woman from Beaurivage
    • 64-year-old man from Tracadie
    • 60-year-old man from Fredricton
    • 44-year-old man from Moncton
    • 59-year-old woman from Belledune

    The release says the seized tobacco had a provincial tax value of $17,855 and a federal excise tax value of $11,077.

    According to the department, peace officers have seized more than one million contraband cigarettes over the past eight months and 34 people have been charged.

