Seven people arrested after 70,000 contraband cigarettes seized in N.B.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety seized roughly 70,000 contraband cigarettes in the Campbellton, N.B., area earlier this month.

According to a Monday news release, officers conducted several traffic stops on Dec. 1 and 2, arresting and charging seven people under the Tobacco Tax Act. The accused include:

61-year-old man from Kedgwick

56-year-old woman from Rivière-du-Nord

75-year-old woman from Beaurivage

64-year-old man from Tracadie

60-year-old man from Fredricton

44-year-old man from Moncton

59-year-old woman from Belledune

The release says the seized tobacco had a provincial tax value of $17,855 and a federal excise tax value of $11,077.

According to the department, peace officers have seized more than one million contraband cigarettes over the past eight months and 34 people have been charged.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.