Seven people arrested at N.B. dispensaries

Seven people are facing charges under the federal Cannabis Act after peace officers with the Department of Justice and Public Safety seized contraband from dispensaries in Saint John, Riverview, and Moncton, N.B., earlier this month.

According to a news release from the department, officers executed a search warrant at Queen-E Smoke and Vape Outlet at 540 Pinewood Road in Riverview on April 4. They arrested a 57-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman, and a 23-year-old man, who are scheduled to appear in court on June 24.

They also seized:

1.83 kilograms of dried cannabis

97 packages of edibles

16 grams of hashish

176 pre-rolled cannabis joints

24 grams of shatter

49 flavoured nicotine vapes

$2,132 in cash (including cash in ATM)

On the same day, officers searched Queen-E Smoke and Vape Outlet in Moncton and arrested a 55-year-old woman who will also have a court appearance on June 24.

Officers seized:

1.25 kilograms of dried cannabis

184 packages of edibles

11 grams of hashish

295 pre-rolled cannabis joints

five grams of shatter

40 flavoured nicotine vapes

$3,116 in cash (including cash in ATM)

The release says officers search Cloud Nine Vape at 10 Germain Street in Saint John on April 5 and arrested a 35-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman, and a 22-year-old man. They will go to court at a later date.

At the business officers found:

1.4 kilograms of dried cannabis

84.8 grams of hashish

212 pre-rolled cannabis joints

25 packs of shatter

15 distillate cartridges

21 vape pens containing THC

26 packages of gummies

73 flavoured nicotine vapes

$1,051 in cash

