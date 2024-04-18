ATLANTIC
More

    • Seven people arrested at N.B. dispensaries

    A man holds a handful of dried marijuana flowers. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) A man holds a handful of dried marijuana flowers. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
    Share

    Seven people are facing charges under the federal Cannabis Act after peace officers with the Department of Justice and Public Safety seized contraband from dispensaries in Saint John, Riverview, and Moncton, N.B., earlier this month.

    According to a news release from the department, officers executed a search warrant at Queen-E Smoke and Vape Outlet at 540 Pinewood Road in Riverview on April 4. They arrested a 57-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman, and a 23-year-old man, who are scheduled to appear in court on June 24.

    They also seized:

    • 1.83 kilograms of dried cannabis
    • 97 packages of edibles
    • 16 grams of hashish
    • 176 pre-rolled cannabis joints
    • 24 grams of shatter
    • 49 flavoured nicotine vapes
    • $2,132 in cash (including cash in ATM)

    On the same day, officers searched Queen-E Smoke and Vape Outlet in Moncton and arrested a 55-year-old woman who will also have a court appearance on June 24.

    Officers seized:

    • 1.25 kilograms of dried cannabis
    • 184 packages of edibles
    • 11 grams of hashish
    • 295 pre-rolled cannabis joints
    • five grams of shatter
    • 40 flavoured nicotine vapes
    • $3,116 in cash (including cash in ATM)

    The release says officers search Cloud Nine Vape at 10 Germain Street in Saint John on April 5 and arrested a 35-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman, and a 22-year-old man. They will go to court at a later date.

    At the business officers found:

    • 1.4 kilograms of dried cannabis
    • 84.8 grams of hashish
    • 212 pre-rolled cannabis joints
    • 25 packs of shatter
    • 15 distillate cartridges
    • 21 vape pens containing THC
    • 26 packages of gummies
    • 73 flavoured nicotine vapes
    • $1,051 in cash

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Motion to allow keffiyehs at Ontario legislature fails

    A motion to reverse a ban on the keffiyeh within Queen’s Park failed to receive unanimous consent Thursday just moments after Ontario Premier Doug Ford reiterated his view that prohibiting the garment in the House is divisive.

    What does it mean to be 'house poor' and how can you avoid it?

    The journey to home ownership can be exciting, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew warns about the trappings of becoming 'house poor' -- where an overwhelming portion of your income is devoured by housing costs. Liew offers some practical strategies to maintain better financial health while owning a home.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News