Several hogs die in P.E.I. farm fire Tuesday morning

A fire ripped through a hog farm and killed several animals in Albany, P.E.I., on Tuesday morning.

According to an RCMP news release, officers and fire crews responded to the incident at the Murray Road farm around 3:15 a.m. The fire engulfed several buildings by 4 a.m.

Police believed several hogs died in the fire, which is under investigation.

The release did not say when the fire was extinguished.

