'Sextortion' scams spike in New Brunswick: RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP is warning the public about a marked spike in “sextortion” scams across the province so far this year.
According to an RCMP news release, sextortion is a type of blackmail involving online threats to send sexual videos or images of a person to other people unless demands are met.
The N.B. RCMP says it has seen 66 online sextortion reports since 2023, 43 of which were reported since January.
"The most common method used by the offenders is a friend request on a social media platform, then the conversations move into a private chat, and once a rapport and trust have been established, it is followed by a request for intimate images,” said Cpl. Hans Ouellette in the release. “The extortion takes place when the scammer threatens to share the photos with family and friends unless money is sent.
“The best advice I can give if this happens to you is to deactivate, but do not delete your social media account or images, save a copy of any images you sent, take screenshots of the messages and the person's profile including their username, and report it to police. Trust your instincts, practice caution when communicating online, and don't be too embarrassed to ask for help.”
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
5 Marines confirmed dead after their helicopter crashed in Southern California
The five Marines aboard a helicopter that went down in remote, snow-covered woods Tuesday night are dead, a U.S. military spokesperson said Thursday.
'Big storm system' in Prairies heading to Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada
A Colorado low system is making its way across some portions of Canada, bringing snow, while other communities in the country are seeing heat records broken.
Liberals at risk of big losses in Vancouver, Toronto, Nanos projections show
The Conservatives continue to hold a commanding lead over the Liberals, who are at risk of losing large swaths of Metro Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, a new survey from Nanos Research has found.
Will Canada-U.S. relations worsen if Trump is elected? Survey asks Canadians
Three in four Canadians believe Canada-U.S. relations will worsen if Donald Trump is elected to replace Joe Biden as president in the next U.S. election, a new poll from Nanos Research shows.
Is it cheaper to rent or buy a house with a monthly mortgage in Canada? Prices analyzed in 26 markets
A new report by Zoocasa looks at whether renting or owning a home is cheaper in 26 markets across Canada. But one expert says it's not as cut and dry as that.
U.S. medical examiner rules death of baby decapitated during delivery was a homicide
The death of a Georgia couple's baby that was decapitated during delivery has been classified by a medical examiner as a homicide, their attorneys announced Wednesday.
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
BCE Inc. is selling off 45 of its 103 regional radio stations as it cuts nine per cent of its workforce, including journalists and other workers at its Bell Media subsidiary.
Woman riding her horses in Alberta town causing bylaw confusion
A woman who runs a horse rehabilitation facility near High River, Alta., says the town is not in favour of her riding her horses in the community as a means of transportation.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'Freezing fog' observed in Toronto, drivers warned to use caution
Drivers are being advised to use caution on the roads this morning as dense, patchy fog blankets some parts of the GTA.
-
Three people dead after single-vehicle crash in Brampton
Three people are dead following a violent single-vehicle collision in Brampton overnight.
-
Education Minister Stephen Lecce to hold news conference
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is set to hold a news conference in Ajax this morning.
Calgary
-
Cochrane RCMP advise public of 'pre-planned police operation'
Cochrane RCMP are informing the public that a heavy police presence in the community on Thursday is not a risk to public safety.
-
Town of Hanna councillors claim trust issues with solar company
Two members of the Town of Hanna council made comments at their Jan. 31 information meeting that a solar farm company looking to build in the area claimed to have completed public consultation in an official report when it apparently had not.
-
Delayed Alberta report shows little caribou progress despite federal deal
An Alberta government document suggests the province has made little progress in protecting its 15 threatened caribou herds, despite having signed an agreement with Ottawa that promised it would.
Montreal
-
One year later: Parents, first responders on coping with trauma after deadly Laval daycare bus crash
Steps from a daycare in Laval, Que., a memorial for four-year-old Jacob Gauthier remains one year after he was tragically killed when a city bus plowed into the building's front entrance.
-
Want to become a foster parent in Montreal? Here's how it works
Thinking about fostering but are overwhelmed by the process? You're not the only one.
-
Three suspicious fires in Montreal, days after multiple cases of arson
Montreal police are investigating three more suspicious fires just two days after being called to four cases of arson on the island.
Edmonton
-
Missing autistic man last seen in northeast Edmonton
A 21-year-old autistic man was reported missing in Edmonton Wednesday evening.
-
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
BCE Inc. is selling off 45 of its 103 regional radio stations as it cuts nine per cent of its workforce, including journalists and other workers at its Bell Media subsidiary.
-
Delayed Alberta report shows little caribou progress despite federal deal
An Alberta government document suggests the province has made little progress in protecting its 15 threatened caribou herds, despite having signed an agreement with Ottawa that promised it would.
Northern Ontario
-
OHL player suspended indefinitely amid police investigation
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
-
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
BCE Inc. is selling off 45 of its 103 regional radio stations as it cuts nine per cent of its workforce, including journalists and other workers at its Bell Media subsidiary.
-
Following devastating Sudbury fire, rural property owners urged to check on fire access
A recent fire in Greater Sudbury has brought to light some vital considerations for rural property owners.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Several homeless encampments cleared out to prepare for BRT construction
City crews spent Wednesday clearing out several encampments along the Thames River, displacing several people who have been living near Watson Park.
-
Ferreira pitching budget compromise to grow London Transit service
On Wednesday, a group of local agencies called on council to support a business case in the 2024-2027 municipal budget to improve the frequency and reliability of city bus service.
-
London man sentenced to 7 years for the death of his infant child
Dominique Easton was emotional after her former partner was sentenced in the death of her infant child.
Winnipeg
-
'Culture of silence': New class action alleges sexual abuse at Manitoba youth facility
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges acts of sexual, mental and sexual abuse against Manitoba youth by an organization tasked with helping them.
-
Libraries, transit prioritized in proposed Winnipeg budget, pool closures, rate hikes coming
The budget features more services being made available for Winnipeggers, however, there are some price hikes to make these services possible.
-
Encroaching Colorado Low triggers snowfall warnings in parts of Manitoba
A large swath of the province is under a snowfall warning thanks to an encroaching Colorado Low.
Ottawa
-
Citizens' groups ask Federal Court to review planned nuclear waste disposal facility in Deep River, Ont.
Citizens' groups are asking the Federal Court to review the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission’s (CNSC) decision to give the green light for the construction of a nuclear waste disposal facility in Deep River, Ont., one kilometre from the Ottawa River.
-
Kanata homeowners move-in dates delayed for over a month
Anila Rajbhandari's brand new house is paid for, but her family of four has been living in an Airbnb for over a month because the closing date for their home as been delayed – again.
-
Enjoy it while it lasts, here’s how mild it feels in Ottawa this Thursday
Ottawa residents will enjoy a break from the cold temperatures over the next four days, with mild temperatures heading into the second weekend of Winterlude.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers suspend all job action ahead of new round of negotiations
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation has suspended all job action after being invited to resume negotiations by the province.
-
Ocean Man First Nation partners to build largest solar facility in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan's Ocean Man First Nation has partnered with New York-based Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure (GSI) to build and operate one of Canada's largest solar facilities.
-
'It's getting scary': Saskatoon woman assaulted while waiting for public transit
A Saskatoon woman said she has safety concerns with city transit after she was assaulted and robbed on her way home from work.
Vancouver
-
Social media firms can't be let 'off the hook' for deadly sextortion of kids: Eby
Premier David Eby says social media companies can't be let “off the hook” after two British Columbia teens fell victim to online sextortion scams and died by suicide in the past year.
-
B.C. MLA Mike De Jong giving 'serious consideration' to running federally
After three decades in provincial politics, BC United’s Mike de Jong says he's giving “serious consideration” to an offer to run for Pierre Poilievre's federal Conservatives.
-
B.C. lawyer who misappropriated $8M to fuel gambling addiction agrees to 7-year ban
A B.C. lawyer who withdrew more than $8 million in client funds from his firm's account over two years to feed his gambling addiction has admitted his misconduct and agreed to a seven-year ban from practising law.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers suspend all job action ahead of new round of negotiations
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation has suspended all job action after being invited to resume negotiations by the province.
-
Ocean Man First Nation partners to build largest solar facility in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan's Ocean Man First Nation has partnered with New York-based Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure (GSI) to build and operate one of Canada's largest solar facilities.
-
Housing policy changes open door for affordability in Regina
The City of Regina is streamlining the building process for developers working on affordable housing projects.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. court denies property tax exemption for $12.9M island owned by religious group
The British Columbia Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a religious group that sought a property tax exemption on its 31-acre island near Swartz Bay, B.C., arguing the island is a "place of public worship."
-
Ukrainian students attending B.C. school reflect on 2 years of war back home
Ukrainian teenager Bohdan Rozlach came to Canada in late January. When war broke out nearly two years ago, his community in northern Ukraine was on the front lines of the conflict.
-
Strangers rally to save endangered sea turtle after ultra-rare discovery along B.C. coast
After spending decades on the ocean, Sean Hutchinson knew the creature he found floating among the kelp off Vancouver Island was nowhere near native to the area.