    • Shediac, N.B., man wanted for alleged robbery arrested

    Randy Allain is pictured. (Source: RCMP) Randy Allain is pictured. (Source: RCMP)
    The New Brunswick RCMP has arrested a Shediac man who allegedly committed a robbery with a firearm.

    According to a Wednesday news release from the RCMP, Randy Allain, 36, was wanted in connection to the robbery charge along with theft of vehicle, theft of gas, and breach of conditions.

    In a separate news release on Wednesday, RCMP said they found and arrested Allain.

