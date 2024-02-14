Shediac, N.B., man wanted for alleged robbery arrested

The New Brunswick RCMP has arrested a Shediac man who allegedly committed a robbery with a firearm.

According to a Wednesday news release from the RCMP, Randy Allain, 36, was wanted in connection to the robbery charge along with theft of vehicle, theft of gas, and breach of conditions.

In a separate news release on Wednesday, RCMP said they found and arrested Allain.

