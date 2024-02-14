Shediac, N.B., man wanted for alleged robbery with firearm

ATLANTIC
    Randy Allain is pictured. (Source: RCMP) Randy Allain is pictured. (Source: RCMP)
    The New Brunswick RCMP is looking for a Shediac man who allegedly committed a robbery with a firearm.

    According to a Wednesday news release from the RCMP, Randy Allain, 36, is wanted in connection to the robbery charge along with theft of vehicle, theft of gas, and breach of conditions.

    Police believe Allain may be in the Shediac or Moncton areas and he could have a firearm. Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him and to call 911.

    Allain is described as standing six-feet-one-inch with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark winter hat and a light-coloured winter jacket.

    Police say he could be travelling in a stolen gray 2010 Kia Magentis with New Brunswick licence plate JEP 483.

    Anyone with information on Allain is asked to call police at 506-533-5151, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimenb.ca.

