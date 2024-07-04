'Shelter in place' order lifted in Fredericton, man arrested

A shelter in place order issued in Fredericton Thursday has been lifted.

A person has been arrested and is in custody after an hours-long operation in the area of Wallace Avenue, Oak Avenue, Park Street and Maple Street, according to a social media post by the Fredericton Police Force.

“Police remain on scene as the investigation continues. We would like to thank the public for their cooperation,” reads the post, which was shared around 6:40 p.m. Thursday.

Fredericton police officers are pictured on July 4, 2024. (Source: submitted)

Police say they learned just after noon that a man who was known to be armed and dangerous and wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was in Fredericton.

“Police responded to a residence where he was believed to be located and secured the area. The individual has been successfully arrested and taken into custody,” reads the post.

Residents are now able to return to their normal activities and police say they will provide further details when the man has appeared in court.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.