Sheriffs, court employees refuse to work at Truro courthouse after flood: NSGEU

More than 20 sheriffs and court administrative employees are refusing to work at the Truro Justice Centre under the Occupational Health and Safety Act after a flood earlier this month.

According to a news release from the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union, there has been “insufficient remediation” following a Jan. 11 flood at the courthouse. The release alleges much of the damage happened in the sheriffs’ office area.

“Workers should not be expected to work in an environment that is unsafe,” said NSGEU president Sandra Mullen in the release. “Until this situation is fully rectified, they should be relocated to an office that is free of contaminants and environmental hazards.”

The release says 14 buckets of stagnant water were found concealed in the ceilings and tests show “very high readings of mould, fungi, spores and significant water damage” in the building.

“The NSGEU’s Occupational Health & Safety Officer is concerned about security at the facility, given the high number of staff who have exercised their right to refuse unsafe work,” the release says. “The employer continues to allow courthouse staff to work in the areas that have been identified as hazardous, and persons in custody are still being transported through this facility, with minimal staff available to manage court, cells, escort and security.”