Singer Kellie Loder gearing up for busy summer in Atlantic Canada

Fresh off the release of their latest album, singer Kellie Loder is in the middle of an extensive tour that will take them across Atlantic Canada this summer.

Loder, who placed first runner-up in Canada’s Got Talent in 2022, dropped their album “Transitions” a few weeks ago. They spoke with CTV News Atlantic’s Katie Kelly about the record and the ongoing tour on Tuesday.

“I am ready for the tour,” Loder said. “I’m feeling pretty great. A lot of stuff has happened that’s made me realize even more that this is where I need to be. (The fans) are the best.”

Loder said “Transitions” is full of songs that didn’t make it onto their last record.

“It’s a collection of songs I love,” Loder said. “It took on this theme of transitioning from one thing to another. Hardships, lightheartedness, different phases of life we go through.”

Loder is launching the Nova Scotia leg of their tour to celebrate the new record this month before heading off to Newfoundland and Prince Edward Island.

“There’s something for everyone on this show,” Loder said. “I’m excited to share the stories that come with these songs and to sort of feel we’re in a big living room together as opposed to them being at a show and not really feeling connected to the performer. We’re all about the connection.”

Loder will perform in:

Pictou on May 8

Truro on May 9

Halifax on May 10

Lunenburg on May 11

Berwick on May 12

Port Hawkesbury on May 26

St. John’s, Newfoundland, on May 30

Tracadie, P.E.I., on June 19

Crapaud, P.E.I., on June 20

Charlottetown on June 21

Gunners Cove, Newfoundland, on July 19 and 20

The full details of Loder’s tour can be found on their website.