ATLANTIC
More

    • Singer Kellie Loder gearing up for busy summer in Atlantic Canada

    Share

    Fresh off the release of their latest album, singer Kellie Loder is in the middle of an extensive tour that will take them across Atlantic Canada this summer.

    Loder, who placed first runner-up in Canada’s Got Talent in 2022, dropped their album “Transitions” a few weeks ago. They spoke with CTV News Atlantic’s Katie Kelly about the record and the ongoing tour on Tuesday.

    “I am ready for the tour,” Loder said. “I’m feeling pretty great. A lot of stuff has happened that’s made me realize even more that this is where I need to be. (The fans) are the best.”

    Loder said “Transitions” is full of songs that didn’t make it onto their last record.

    “It’s a collection of songs I love,” Loder said. “It took on this theme of transitioning from one thing to another. Hardships, lightheartedness, different phases of life we go through.”

    Loder is launching the Nova Scotia leg of their tour to celebrate the new record this month before heading off to Newfoundland and Prince Edward Island.

    “There’s something for everyone on this show,” Loder said. “I’m excited to share the stories that come with these songs and to sort of feel we’re in a big living room together as opposed to them being at a show and not really feeling connected to the performer. We’re all about the connection.”

    Loder will perform in:

    • Pictou on May 8
    • Truro on May 9
    • Halifax on May 10
    • Lunenburg on May 11
    • Berwick on May 12
    • Port Hawkesbury on May 26
    • St. John’s, Newfoundland, on May 30
    • Tracadie, P.E.I., on June 19
    • Crapaud, P.E.I., on June 20
    • Charlottetown on June 21
    • Gunners Cove, Newfoundland, on July 19 and 20

    The full details of Loder’s tour can be found on their website.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News