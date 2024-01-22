ATLANTIC
More

    • SiRT investigating broken collarbone in N.S. RCMP arrest

    The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo. The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo.
    Share

    The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating after a man allegedly broke his collarbone during an arrest in Digby, N.S., last month.

    According to a Monday news release from SiRT, Digby RCMP responded to an allegedly impaired driver on Dec. 28. After a struggle during the arrest, the man was housed in cells at the Digby detachment.

    The man was later taken to hospital where it was learned he had a broken collarbone.

    SiRT is an independent group responsible for investigating all incidents involving death, sexual assault, intimate partner violence, serious injury, and other matters of public interest that may have arisen from the actions of a Nova Scotia or RCMP police officer.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Do humans need to hibernate, too? What the research shows

    Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? 'If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you're not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News